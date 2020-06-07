Alleged drunk driver driving with juveniles hits pedestrian, Glendale Police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A driver who was reported as drunk by other drivers on the road struck a pedestrian in Glendale Sunday afternoon, the Glendale Police Department said.
After receiving reports of a drunk driver near 83rd and Glendale Avenues around 4:45 p.m., the driver passed a marked police cruiser.
That's when police say the driver struck a pedestrian near 76th Avenue. It's not known if she was on the sidewalk or in the roadway.
The unidentified victim has serious injuries.
The driver was a woman, with two juveniles as passengers. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
There is no further information and the investigation is ongoing.