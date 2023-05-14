Alleged Phoenix home invasion leads to deadly shooting

A Phoenix homeowner shot an alleged burglar early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a residential burglary near 18th Avenue and Yuma Street at around 8 a.m. on May 14.

"Early information provided by the 911 caller stated someone broke into the house and he shot him," police said.

A man's body was found at the home, and the shooter was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

