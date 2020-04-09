Amazon employee at Tucson fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19

article

A worker at an Amazon fulfillment center in Tucson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Tucson television station KOLD-TV, a spokesperson with Amazon confirmed the report, but couldn't say when the employee tested positive, when administrators learned about the diagnosis, and how long after that they told the workforce.

The employee, according to the report, worked at a fulfillment center where employees pack and shop orders. There are no confirmed cases at a distribution center in South Tucson.

Accorrding to Amazon officials, the company has taken a number of measures for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures include an enhanced cleaning protocol, delivering personal protective gears to employees, implementing temperature checks across their operations, and offering extra time off for employees diagnosed with COVID-19.

This story was reported on from Phoenix

