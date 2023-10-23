Ambulance involved in North Phoenix crash

A crash involving an ambulance has shut down a North Phoenix intersection.

According to fire officials, crews were sent to the area of 7th Avenue and Northern at around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle accident, and when crews arrived at the scene, they found an ambulance on its side as a result of the accident.

Police officials said, in a separate statement, that a juvenile gunshot wound victim was being taken by the ambulance to the hospital at the time of the crash.

Besides the teen, fire officials said four others were taken to the hospital. Of the four people, three of them were listed in critical condition.

An investigation remains underway, according to police.

Where the crash happened