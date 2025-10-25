Amorous couple caught on cam stealing from Scottsdale restaurant, police say

The Brief A couple broke into Mon Cheri, a popular Scottsdale restaurant, early Saturday morning. The pair reportedly stole cash, an iPhone, and liquor and were also recorded on security cameras engaging in sexual activity. The restaurant's staff is asking for help from the public to identify the suspects to aid the police investigation.



An amorous couple reportedly broke into a Scottsdale restaurant, spending a little romantic time together early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, Scottsdale police responded to the Mon Cheri restaurant, in the area of 7000 E 1st Ave, for a delayed burglary report.

Employees called the police to report that two people were seen on camera around 3:50 a.m., forcing entry into the restaurant. Once inside, the duo stole items from their business.

Big picture view:

Mon Cheri is considered one of the most beautiful restaurants in Scottsdale, with Instagram-worthy moments around every corner.

But unfortunately, in those early hours on Saturday, one couple seemed overwhelmed by just how romantic their red roses are.

The owner said the couple broke into the restaurant while wearing masks but eventually took them off, which was caught on security camera video. Staff said they took about $450 in cash, the restaurant's iPhone, and a bottle of Bacardi.

But the owner said the most disturbing part was not what they took, but what they did in the restaurant’s photogenic rose display.

Call it a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, as the cameras captured them having intercourse in the middle of their crime spree.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s maybe all the roses," said restaurant owner Lexi. "They definitely have some romantic time up front on the property and our roses. And Mon Cheri is my dear in French, which is a really endearing term, so you never know."

"This is such a happy place, like c'mon. Look how beautiful. Stay out. We don’t want you. Leave. Never come back," said lead server Caitlyn.

Everyone at Mon Cheri had a great sense of humor about the situation, and they were open for business as usual on Saturday.

What you can do:

But they said it is a violating feeling knowing someone broke in here and took things, so they do want to get this couple’s faces out there in the hopes that someone will recognize them and call Scottsdale Police.