Anthem restaurant owner hosting benefit concert in hopes of saving business

Like most restaurants during quarantine, Rosati's in Anthem closed its doors.

Recently, restaurant owner Bryon Elsberry learned the restaurant was facing eviction and on the same day, he found out he had been approved for the payment protection program.

"We've applied for all the loans and done a lot of help for our community and we got approved for our loans finally -- June 1 -- and on the same day after our governor's order was lifted, we got default notices from our landlord," he said.

Yet, the restaurant still found a way to give back.

Elsberry says Rosati's served up over 1,500 free hot lunches to feed kids in the community while the stay-at-home order was in effect. It was an effort, Elsberry says, the restaurant would like to continue.

So to raise funds that would help to continue to feed families in need and keep doors open, Rosati's will host a benefit concert featuring former lead singer of Bishop Funn, Travis McCready, this weekend.

Elsberry says he hopes to see the community rally behind the concert.

"We're a bowling alley, we're a huge patio with a stage, so we're known for entertainment and people still aren't as comfortable with entertainment, so we're hoping this Saturday that we can show people, 'hey, come out support us for one thing,'" Elsberry said.

