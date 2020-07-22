Expand / Collapse search
Anthem teen who went missing on July 21 found in Glendale

By FOX 10 Staff
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Kahlan Diehl

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have ended the search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Anthem.

Kahlan Diehl was found in Glendale and safely returned home to her parents, officials said on July 31.

According to a statement released on MCSO's verified Facebook page on the night of July 22, Kahlan Diehl was last seen at around 11:15 p.m. on July 21. Officials with MCSO say Kahlan left her home to take out the garbage. Her younger sister walked outside a minute later and discovered the trash had been left on top of the dumpster, and Kahlan was missing.

