Anthem teen who went missing on July 21 found in Glendale
article
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have ended the search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Anthem.
Kahlan Diehl was found in Glendale and safely returned home to her parents, officials said on July 31.
According to a statement released on MCSO's verified Facebook page on the night of July 22, Kahlan Diehl was last seen at around 11:15 p.m. on July 21. Officials with MCSO say Kahlan left her home to take out the garbage. Her younger sister walked outside a minute later and discovered the trash had been left on top of the dumpster, and Kahlan was missing.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement