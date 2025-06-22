Anti-war protest breaks out in downtown Phoenix

The Brief Dozens of people on June 22 in downtown Phoenix protested the Trump administration's bombing of Iran's nuclear sites. FOX 10 spoke to the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, who said they're appreciative of the administration's actions.



The US attack on Iran is being felt here at home as several protests popped up on Sunday, from New York to Los Angeles, and in Phoenix.

The backstory:

In downtown Phoenix on Sunday night, protesters took to the capitol to express their views on the Trump administration's decision to take out Iran's nuclear sites.

Those who support the attacks on Iran say the US has helped diminish a Middle Eastern bully, but these protesters say the bombings are not in America's best interest.

What they're saying:

"No more missiles, no more bombs," protesters were heard chanting on June 22 at the state capitol.

"We are really appreciative of what Mr. Trump has done," said Chen Shterenbach, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Members of the Jewish community shared their support of the attacks, saying a global threat has been weakened.

"A nuclear weapon in the wrong hands can be something that would be devastating, both for the United States and Israel," Shterenbach said.

'We'll see where America is in a couple years'

"I think people really sort of underestimate how bad faith they are and the damage they have caused, not just with respect to Israel, but all over the Middle East," said Tim Eckstein, Board President for the Jewish Community Relations Council.

The administration's message on the military action is one some protesters say they've heard before.

"We'll see where America is in a couple years and what this costed us. People will forget that they even supported this, same thing with Iraq. Iraq 2.0," a protester said.

One word, voiced by both sides of this issue, is peace.

"We just want everyone to be working together and be united, and we want everyone to be upstanding citizens," Shterenbach said.

"The president says that he wants peace. Well, we want peace, so we're here to peacefully protest and say that no more bombings should happen. People should not get hurt, no more people should die, people should be taken care of," a protester said.

Everyone at the protest agreed that peace is achievable, but had different answers as to what the next steps should be in this conflict.

