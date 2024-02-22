APS rate hike: Customers voice concerns as company defends request to raise prices

Arizona utility provider APS wants to raise rates by an average of 11% for most residential customers, but first, it needs approval from the state's Corporation Commission, an entity that oversees the operation.

During a public hearing on Feb. 22, individuals and groups from all angles gathered to make their voices heard. Some APS customers didn't mince words.

"They’re already the third highest in the country. What are they doing? Going for number one?" said one customer, identified only as ‘Linda.'

"I need to not pay $18 more a month on my little bill that has all kinds of weird stuff on it that nobody even knows," said Kristin Nelson. "Why would I get to generate and distribute and transmit? Isn’t it one thing? Come on! Help us!"

Big players like Microsoft and Target also expressed their own concerns, along with several groups that fight for the little guy.

"A rate increase is always a concern for us, on behalf of low-income customers, but there is a tiered-rate structure in a new, innovative program that is looking to moderate the cost for the most vulnerable people in the state of Arizona," said Kelly McGowan with Wildfire, an organization that focuses on poverty.

There’s also anger over various surcharges, fees and taxes on each bill, along with the pay and perks of APS executives, as well as the issue surrounding green energy.

"If they can just consider really going a responsible, clean and equitable transition to make sure that we all have energy, as it’s getting hotter," said Vania Guevara with CHISPA.

APS and others defended the rate hike, citing expansion, declining income, higher interest rates, hot weather, along with a fast-growing customer base that is still paying 2018 prices.

"My job is to ensure we’re providing safe and reliable service to our customers, at the most affordable price possible," said APS President Ted Geisler.

A judge connected to the Corporation Commission is recommending a 9.5% rate increase, which is lower than what APS is asking for. If a rate hike is approved, it is expected to kick in sometime next month.