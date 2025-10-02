Arcadia High School students killed: Suspect arrested 4 months after their deaths

article

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of Thomas Brown, 31, on Oct. 2 in connection with the May deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark, two Arcadia High School students found shot in the Tonto National Forest. MCSO has released limited details regarding the specific charges against Brown, but Sheriff Jerry Sheridan is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the case.



A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two Arcadia High School students back in May.

What we know:

Thomas Brown, 31, was arrested more than four months after the deaths of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced on Oct. 2.

Their bodies were found in the Mount Ord area of the Tonto National Forest. They both had gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office released limited details on this case so far, and at the time of the deaths, MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said, the "circumstances surrounding their deaths are being treated as suspicious."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website says he's accused of first-degree premeditated murder.

The sheriff's office released a video of Brown being booked into jail. It shows him getting out of a sheriff's office SUV, getting a pat down, going through a body scanner, getting his mug shot taken, and then being put into a cell.

What's next:

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan is holding a press conference on Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. to address this case.

Map of the area where the victims were found