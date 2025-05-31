Community concerned after 2 Arcadia High School students were shot near Mount Ord

The Brief Two Arcadia High School students, Pandora Jewels-Rude and Evan Clark, were found shot to death in the Tonto National Forest. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murders, which occurred during a camping trip near Mount Ord. Authorities have not stated if there is a threat to public safety, raising concerns within the Arcadia community.



New developments have emerged after two Valley teens were found dead following a weekend camping trip.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office now says the two teens were shot to death, and the community is responding to the murders.

What we know:

Arcadia High School teenagers, 18-year-old Pandora Jewels-Rude and 17-year-old Evan Clark, were found shot to death in the Tonto National Forest on the morning of May 27.

What they're saying:

"Who? Why? What? When?" asked one community member. "Tragic thing that happened, obviously. We got to find out who did it. That's the main thing."

The Arcadia community is searching for answers after Pandora Jewels-Rude and Evan Clark were found dead near Mount Ord in the Tonto National Forest. Five days into summer break, the two victims were found shot to death.

"It’s really scary that it's just so close to home and then their family. That's the next thing you think about. It's like, what are they going through? What happened to them? Are they going to get answers?" a community member asked.

"It's shocking and really sad," another said.

"It's unbelievable. Very distressing. Very distressing, because they're so young, their lives haven't even begun yet," a third added.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are now "conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation." FOX 10 has asked the Sheriff’s Office if there is a concern for public safety in that area. They could not answer, saying it interferes with the investigation.

"If there's something going on in the area. I’m here with my child. I’d like to know if we're safe," a community member stated.

"I'm really concerned, very concerned," another said.

"Obviously respecting the people's families and not get into those personal details, but I would want to know how we can all be safe," a resident commented.

"It really makes me worry because I have nieces and nephews that age that something could happen to them," another person said.

What we don't know:

No suspect information has been released.

What you can do:

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to come forward with any information, no matter how small, hoping they can bring answers and justice to these victims and their families.

If anyone was near Mount Ord in the Tonto National Forest over Memorial Day weekend, you are asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.