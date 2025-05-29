2 found dead off State Route 87, MCSO says

The Brief Two people were found dead on May 27 off State Route 87, between Mesa and Payson, MCSO said. One of the victims was identified as 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud. The second victim is an unidentified 17-year-old. MCSO asks anyone with information to call them at 602-876-TIPS.



A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead between Mesa and Payson.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and a 17-year-old were found dead on May 27 off State Route 87 in the Mount Ord area.

"At this time, our focus is on conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their loved ones," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquiez said. "We are coordinating closely with our law enforcement partners and ask for patience and respect for the investigative process as we work through the facts."

What we don't know:

The 17-year-old victim was not identified. MCSO says they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.

Map of area where the bodies were found