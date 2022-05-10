Argument between 3 men at Phoenix gas station leads to deadly shooting

article

An argument between three men at a Phoenix gas station resulted in one of them being shot and killed, police said.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on May 9 near 35th Street and McDowell Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not released.

Investigators say the victim was shot by one of the two other men who ran from the gas station after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.