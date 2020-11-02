Ariz. man arrested after hitting pedestrian and crashing into 4 cars and tombstone at cemetery

Authorities accuse an Arizona man of committing multiple offenses after a string of incidents that including driving through a cemetery with children inside his car.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, Rafael Rodarte, 26, was arrested on Nov. 1 near the Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery in Phoenix, which is located near Van Buren Street and 27th Avenue. Nov. 1 is Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

The incident began to unfold at around 4:07 p.m., according to investigators, when Rodarte, who was allegedly driving a car, while drunk, with two of his children, another child, and his girlfriend, struck four other vehicles at the cemetery.

Officers who arrived at the scene spoke with one of the drivers allegedly hit by Rodarte, who said Rodarte became agitated with him because he parked where Rodarte wanted to park.

"When the driver said he was not going to move, the defendant drove forward, striking his vehicle," read a portion of the court documents. "The defendant then drove in reverse and struck an additional three vehicles. Multiple subjects began to walk towards the roadway, at which point the defendant began to drive forward and hit a pedestrian and a tombstone."

Rodarte, according to investigators, was at the cemetery to visit his father's gravesite. Following the crashes, Rodarte was reportedly assaulted by a group of individuals.

Police officials say beer was found inside Rodarte's car, and Rodarte admitted to drinking prior to the incident.

Court documents state Rodarte is accused of a number of offenses, including aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, aggravated criminal damage, child abuse, endangerment, and DUI-related offenses. A judge has reportedly set a $15,000 secured appearance bond for Rodarte, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.