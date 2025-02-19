Arizona bill for executions by firing squad advances in State Capitol due to concerns with lethal injections

The Brief A bill proposes firing squads for executions instead of lethal injections, citing flaws in the current method. If the bill passes, inmates who committed crimes before Nov. 23, 1992 can choose between a firing squad or the gas chamber. Retired Judge David Duncan was commissioned by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to review lethal injection protocols, raising concerns before he was fired.



A bill that would ask Arizona voters to allow the use of firing squads to execute death row inmates has advanced at the Arizona State Capitol.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the House Regulatory Oversight Committee passed Resolution 20-24.

It would require firing squads to carry out executions instead of lethal injection.

The bill also says inmates who committed crimes before Nov. 23, 1992, can choose to die by firing squad or the gas chamber.

What we know:

Retired federal judge David Duncan led a review of lethal injection protocols ordered by Governor Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs fired him last fall, saying she lost confidence in him.

What they're saying:

Duncan raised concerns about transparency and said lethal injections are too flawed.

The lawmaker who sponsored the firing squad bill cited Duncan as part of his reasoning for the proposed legislation.