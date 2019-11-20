Arizona border activist acquitted of harboring immigrants who crossed U.S.-Mexico Border

article

An Arizona activist has been acquitted of harboring immigrants who crossed US-Mexico border.

37-year-old Scott Warren was charged with harboring for his role in providing shelter to the men who had crossed the border illegally in January 2018.

Scott Warren was arrested in January 2018 by agents who were staking out a humanitarian aid station known as “The Barn” and saw him with two Central American men.

Prosecutors say he harbored them and later gave them instructions on how to evade a Border Patrol station.

In his testimony, Warren, who is a member of the humanitarian aid group No More Death, said neutrality guides his humanitarian work with migrants in the desert, denying that he has ever helped them hide or told them how to avoid U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The trial was the second for Warren. A jury in June deadlocked on charges against him in the first trial. The case against the Ajo man has garnered international attention.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.