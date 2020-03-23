Arizona Diamondbacks donate $1M to coronavirus relief efforts

article

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation donated another $500,000 to Arizona-based nonprofits to help "those most vulnerable" during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the foundation's donation total to over $1 million.

The foundation said Monday the money will to towards those in the medical and healthcare fields.

“The needs in our community continue to grow, particularly in the healthcare industry and we feel it’s important to continue to give back to those heroes,” D-backs Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick said in a statement. “We can’t help but be inspired by those who are sacrificing so much right now to keep us all safe and we want to continue to inspire others during these unprecedented times.”

The foundation’s initial donation of $550,000 last week was spread among numerous non-profit organizations that assist in emergency food supply and distribution, as well as ones that support children of working healthcare professionals.

"We have had many employees offer to volunteer at local food banks while still practicing social distancing," said Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall. "Each of them simply wants to help those around us. It is not just our civic responsibility, but our honor to be of service to our community during these challenging times.”

