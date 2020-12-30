Arizona DPS trooper's vehicle rear-ended during traffic stop on I-10

A DPS trooper is recovering after getting hit by a suspected impaired driver during a traffic stop on the I-10 freeway near Goodyear.

Officials say the trooper had stopped an SUV on the I-10 eastbound near Bullard Avenue when his patrol car was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The trooper was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The impact had sent the patrol car into the back of the SUV that had been pulled over.

The driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old Christian Reilings, was arrested after the crash. Fentanyl pills were found in his truck, officials say.

The DPS trooper and the SUV driver are expected to be okay.

