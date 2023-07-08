Arizona driver finds bobcat under hood of car

A driver in Gila Bend had quite the surprise when he popped open the hood of his vehicle to find a bobcat staring at him.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the driver hit the bobcat on the way to work. He initially didn't notice until he parked his car and heard some noise under the hood.

Deputies sedated the animal and safely removed it before releasing it back into the wild.

The bobcat was not hurt.