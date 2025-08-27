Arizona family's story of resilience highlights drowning dangers

The Brief After a near-drowning incident left a one-year-old boy with permanent injuries, his mother shares her family’s story of resilience, and how their lives have changed to a "new normal" more than a year later. The story also highlights the emotional toll these tragedies take on first responders, with a fire department chaplain explaining how he provides support to firefighters after they respond to traumatic calls.



More than a year after her son suffered permanent injuries in a water accident, a mother is opening up about her family's journey and their newfound "new normal."

The backstory:

On July 30, 2024, a one-year-old Chandler boy named Sebastian was vacationing with his mother, Danitza Maldonado, in Southern California.

Maldonado says her son was a happy, healthy toddler who loved to talk. Their lives changed forever at a friend's home that had a backyard pond and a doggy door.

"It was agreed that the outside metal door, outside the dog door, would stay closed," Maldonado recalled. "And that morning someone left the door open for the dogs on mistake."

Maldonado says she was in the restroom when the accident happened.

"I could hear him outside the door. And when I came out ... I couldn't find him," she said. "You couldn't see the outside door from the inside. So, we spent that time looking for him inside, thinking something had happened to him on the inside of the house. Meanwhile, he was wandering the backyard."

Sebastian was found in the pond, unresponsive.

Sebastian and his mother Danitza Maldonado

He was put on life support, and doctors told Maldonado her son would likely never breathe on his own again. However, after transferring him to Phoenix Children's Hospital, he began to breathe independently.

More than a year later, life is different for the family. Sebastian, who turns 3 next month, is now blind, receives food and medicine through a G-tube, and cannot yet walk on his own. Maldonado provides round-the-clock care and takes him to regular physical and occupational therapy.

"Even though, you know, it doesn't look like what he used to ... where he was singing and talking and walking and running," Maldonado said. "It's like a new normal. I still feel very blessed to have him in my life and whatever capacity that might be."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Sebastian get the physical and occupational therapy he needs.

The other side:

Child drowning calls can have a lasting impact on first responders.

Mark Yule has been a chaplain for the Scottsdale Fire Department for 15 years, providing support to firefighters after emotional calls.

"It's most difficult for those firefighters that also have a family member that's the same demographic as the patient," Yule said. "No other way to describe it. It's just a tragedy all the way around."

He says after a drowning call, firefighters get together to review what happened. Chaplains then offer support to help crew members avoid "bottling up" their emotions.

"The best thing is just to get them talking," Yule said. "In cases, I've found that my best way to help is to circle back around and contact those crew members that were on that call, either when they're back on shift or a few days afterwards, because normally during the adrenaline of a call like that, they're not totally ready to process it yet."