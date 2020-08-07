Arizona fire crews responding to brush fire burning near I-17 and Sunset Point
article
PHOENIX - Arizona fire crews are responding to a 50-acre brush fire burning west of the Interstate 17 and Sunset Point, near Bumble Bee.
Fire officials say it has a high potential to spread, and crews are responding to the remote location on the ground and in the air.
The I-17 is not being affected at this time, and no structures are at risk, officials say.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
