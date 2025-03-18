Arizona GOP congressman talks about need for fiscal reform during conservative forum

The Brief Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ 1) took part in a forum hosted by a conservative group on March 18. The congressman talked about the need to fix the country's fiscal problems " You’re going to have to do dozens and dozens and dozens of things," Rep. Schweikert said.



One day after Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego held a town hall to warn about potential cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, an Arizona Republican took part in a forum to push for fiscal responsibility in Washington.

What we know:

During the forum, Rep. David Schweikert said issues like Medicaid are complex problems that require complex solutions.

The congressman said the single greatest threat to national security is the national debt, and Rep. Schweikert said according to his math, Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare are swallowing us up.

Local perspective:

The forum was hosted by a group named Conservative Agenda for Arizona, and among those in attendance were Matt Salmon, Jonathan Lines, former Arizona State Treasurer Eileen Klein, and moderator Mike Broomhead with news radio station KTAR.

For around an hour, the group shared ideas about how to tackle Medicare and Social Security reform, from privatization to creating incentives for healthier living, and utilizing technology like AI to cut down on the workforce and create efficiency.

However, Rep. Schweikert said the country is facing tens of trillions of dollars of debt over the next decade, much of which is generated by interest on borrowed money alone. The congressman said it’s fixable, but the scale of it makes it extremely difficult.

"The solution is actually complex. You’re going to have to do dozens and dozens and dozens of things, but you’re going to have to stop being afraid of technology," said Rep. Schweikert. "You’re going to have to start talking about everything from a talent-based immigration system, because of what’s happening with the demographics in the country, and we’re going to need Republicans and Democrats to start telling the voters the truth of just how much financial trouble we’re in."

Dig deeper:

Fiscal responsibility is a platform for the Republican Party, which has a majority in both the U.S. House and Senate. President Donald Trump is also a Republican.

We asked Rep. Schweikert if he is optimistic that Washington will start to tackle the national debt, and he said under the 2nd Trump Administration, at least the conversation can begin. Going beyond that, however, is going to require politicians to focus on winning the future, not just scoring political points today.