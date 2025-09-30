Arizona HOV lane access to end for alternative fuel vehicles

The Brief Starting Oct. 1, single-occupant electric vehicles and other alternative fuel vehicles in Arizona will no longer be allowed to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes during restricted hours. The change, which affects approximately 160,000 registered vehicles, is due to the expiration of a 2005 federal law that previously granted this exemption.



A major perk for some Arizona drivers ends Wednesday, Oct. 1.

What we know:

Alternative fuel vehicles, such as electric vehicles, with only one driver will no longer have access to high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on freeways during peak hours.

For many drivers, use of the carpool lane was a significant reason to buy an electric vehicle. The change is tied to a 2005 federal law that lapses at the end of September.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said about 160,000 vehicles are registered for the alternative fuel plate that gives drivers statewide access to the HOV lane.

What they're saying:

Brian Yelder, a Goodyear resident, said HOV lane access was a big reason he bought his electric vehicle, citing his increased driving time due to the Valley's growth.

Dig deeper:

"HOV lanes are available on freeways in the Phoenix metropolitan area. A requirement of two or more occupants is in effect weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Other vehicles exempt from occupancy requirements are motorcycles, public transit buses, emergency vehicles used by first responders and tow trucks performing their duties," ADOT explained.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about HOV lane use in Arizona.