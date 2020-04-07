Arizona inmates making masks for Department of Corrections employees

In response to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry says inmates are making masks that will be worn by employees.

ADCRR announced Tuesday that inmates in Perryville, Douglas, and Florence are making the masks that will be worn by all employees.

The production of the masks is part of a garment program that has been in operation for over 30 years.

The department says each employee will receive two masks and so far, more than 8,000 masks have been made, with more being made over the coming weeks.

“As our employees enter our complex facilities for work, the face coverings will provide an extra level of protection to reduce the risk of any potential spread to our inmate population," said David Shinn, ADCRR Director. "We also continue to encourage all employees and inmates to monitor themselves and others for COVID-19 symptoms, stay home if feeling ill, practice physical distancing whenever possible and remain vigilant in washing hands regularly. It will take all of us doing our part to protect those at high risk, and support keeping our employees and inmates safe and healthy.”

The ADCRR says of more than 42,000 inmates in custody, there are currently zero cases of COVID19. So far, 44 inmates have tested negative for COVID19, with eight COVID19 tests pending.

Advertisement

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: