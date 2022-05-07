New Arizona law: insurance must cover cancer biomarker tests

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

New Arizona law: insurance must cover cancer biomarker tests

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A bill signed into law by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday requires health insurers and the state’s Medicaid plan to pay for so-called "biomarker tests" that are needed for many modern cancer treatments.

The legislation’s signing was hailed by the American Cancer Society, which called biomarker testing a critical step in assessing precision cancer treatments. Measuring the presence of certain biomarkers such as gene mutations allows doctors to better target certain cancers and can lead to fewer side affects and better quality of life and survival rates.

"Close to 60% of the oncology drugs launched in the past five years require or recommend biomarker testing prior to use," said Brian Hummell, government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Arizona. "And the percentage of cancer clinical trials that involve biomarkers has grown significantly."

The bill passed with overwhelming support in the Legislature.

It was backed by several major hospitals, pharmaceutical and testing companies and the Cancer Society, among others. It was opposed by several major health insurers and their national association, America’s Health Insurance Plans, and the greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

The measure was sponsored by Republican Rep. Regina Cobb of Kingman.

More Arizona politics

Ducey signs a bill expanding access for cancer biomarker tests.

Ducey signs a bill expanding access for cancer biomarker tests.