Arizona Lottery: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Glendale

article

Someone, or a group of people, are about to be $50,000 richer as a result of a Powerball drawing, according to Arizona Lottery officials.

In a statement, lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a Chevron at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive, for the Powerball drawing on April 15. The ticket matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the April 15 Powerball drawing are 10, 12, 33, 36, and 41. The Powerball is two.