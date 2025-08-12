Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man accused of impersonating FBI agent arrested

Published  August 12, 2025 8:39pm MST
Surprise man busted for allegedly posing as FBI agent

A Surprise man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an FBI agent and unlawfully pulling over a driver. The investigation led to the seizure of his vehicle, a gun, and "FBI" apparel.

The Brief

    • A Surprise man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an FBI agent and unlawfully pulling over a driver on Loop 303.
    • The arrest followed an investigation that started in April and led to the seizure of a vehicle with red and blue lights, as well as a jacket and hat with "FBI" on them.

A Surprise man was arrested after investigators say he was impersonating an FBI agent.

Roderick A. Gaines. Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety

Timeline:

On April 10, a tipster reported to Arizona DPS that they saw another driver being pulled over by a man in a black Ford F-150 on Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety

"The tipster provided investigators with video of the suspect and victim vehicles. Red and blue flashing lights are visible on the suspect vehicle’s front windshield during the incident," DPS said in a news release on Aug. 12.

Troopers interviewed the driver who was pulled over, and said the man in the Ford identified himself as an FBI agent.

Months later, on Aug. 5, troopers arrested Roderick A. Gaines, 53, at his Surprise home.

"Gaines was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and faces one charge of impersonating a peace officer and one charge of unlawful imprisonment," DPS said.

Dig deeper:

A jacket and hat with "FBI" were reportedly found in one of Gaines' cars.

As for the Ford F-150, investigators found it and seized it as evidence. A gun was also seized.

"Investigators found functioning red and blue lights still installed in the F-150, and additional police equipment was collected as evidence," DPS said.

Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case, or if you believe you had contact with Gaines, call Arizona DPS at 877-4AZ-TIPS or at azdps. gov/tips.

Map of the area where the suspect pulled over a driver on Loop 303

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS)

