Arizona man allegedly stabbed his mother during argument

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
9
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Coconino Plateau

Arizona man allegedly stabbed his mother during argument

By
Published  May 13, 2025 7:14am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Alexander Walsh, 27, allegedly stabbed his 52-year-old mother during an argument in Fort Mohave.
    • The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
    • Walsh is accused of attempted murder.

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. - A man accused of stabbing his mother during an argument in western Arizona has been arrested.

What we know:

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they received a call on May 10 from the Fort Mohave Fire Department after a man walked into the fire station saying he had stabbed someone.

The man, 27-year-old Alexander Walsh, was detained by firefighters until deputies arrived.

Deputies learned the stabbing happened at a home near the fire station and when they got to the home, they found an injured 52-year-old woman. She was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She is currently in stable condition.

"A search warrant was obtained, and evidence of the crime was located on scene," the sheriff's office said. "The investigation revealed an argument occurred between Walsh and his mother, leading to Walsh stabbing her multiple times."

Walsh was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of attempted murder.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

Map of area where the stabbing happened

The Source

  • The Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyMohave CountyNews