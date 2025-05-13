Arizona man allegedly stabbed his mother during argument

The Brief Alexander Walsh, 27, allegedly stabbed his 52-year-old mother during an argument in Fort Mohave. The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition. Walsh is accused of attempted murder.



A man accused of stabbing his mother during an argument in western Arizona has been arrested.

What we know:

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they received a call on May 10 from the Fort Mohave Fire Department after a man walked into the fire station saying he had stabbed someone.

The man, 27-year-old Alexander Walsh, was detained by firefighters until deputies arrived.

Deputies learned the stabbing happened at a home near the fire station and when they got to the home, they found an injured 52-year-old woman. She was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She is currently in stable condition.

"A search warrant was obtained, and evidence of the crime was located on scene," the sheriff's office said. "The investigation revealed an argument occurred between Walsh and his mother, leading to Walsh stabbing her multiple times."

Walsh was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of attempted murder.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

