Arizona man behind bars for DUI crash that killed a toddler, deputies say

An Arizona man is behind bars for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a toddler, a sheriff's office said in a news release.

On Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. near El Tiro and Puma roads in Pima County, three people in a Nissan, including two kids, were making a left-hand turn from a stop sign when 22-year-old Tyler Marcum reportedly crashed into them.

One of the kids, a three-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and on Nov. 8, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said he died from his injuries.

The other child is going to be OK, as well as the person driving. Authorities say the kids were properly restrained.

"Mr. Marcum exhibited signs of impairment. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, and driving under the influence (DUI). Other criminal charges are pending," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.