Arizona man drowns after cliff diving at Lake Havasu

A Kingman man drowned on Saturday while cliff diving at Lake Havasu, authorities said.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a dive team responded to Standard Wash Cove in the southern portion of the lake on Sept. 23 for reports of a drowning.

Once at the scene, 24-year-old Ethan Aguilar was found in 18 feet of water. He was pulled to the surface and transported to Cattail Cove State Park where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Aguilar jumped 20-30 feet from a cliff and began to struggle upon hitting the water.

"The victim then went below the water’s surface," the sheriff's office said. "The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device."

No further details were released.

Map of Lake Havasu: