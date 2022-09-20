Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Mesa
FOX 2 Detroit

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday.

Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. 

While Caswell's son, who is from Gaylord, was parking a truck and trailer, the boat got away from the dock around 5:30 p.m., and Caswell went into the water.

Michigan State Police troopers and Department of Natural Resources conservation officers found Caswell's body in the lake.