Expand / Collapse search

Arizona man found guilty of pointing gun at driver in fast food parking lot

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A Prescott Valley man was convicted following a road-rage confrontation with another person outside a fast food restaurant.

A Yavapai County jury found 33-year-old David Jones guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.

Police say Jones pointed a gun at another driver who pulled into a parking spot at a fast food restaurant last August.

Prescott Valley man convicted in road-rage incident

A Yavapai County jury found 33-year-old David Jones guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. Police say Jones pointed a gun at another driver who pulled into a parking spot at a fast food restaurant.

Jones is facing at least five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for next month. 