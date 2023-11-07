Arizona man found guilty of pointing gun at driver in fast food parking lot

A Prescott Valley man was convicted following a road-rage confrontation with another person outside a fast food restaurant.

A Yavapai County jury found 33-year-old David Jones guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.

Police say Jones pointed a gun at another driver who pulled into a parking spot at a fast food restaurant last August.

Jones is facing at least five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.