Arizona man sentenced to over a century in prison for sexually exploiting minors

The Brief 49-year-old Kurt Aaron Colin has been sentenced to 105 years in prison, according to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office. Colin was found guilty of seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The trial for Colin took place in March.



Officials with the Yavapai County Attorney's Office say a Chino Valley man has been given a long prison sentence for offenses related to child pornography.

What we know:

Per a statement, 49-year-old Kurt Aaron Colin has been sentenced to 105 years in prison. This comes after Colin was found guilty of seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor during a March 2025 jury trial.

"Although Mr. Colin will now spend the rest of his life in a prison of his own making, many of the young victims of these crimes also face a lifetime of dealing with the horrors they were subjected to," Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane wrote. I hope the lengthy prison sentence that was imposed in this case deters anyone else from victimizing young children."

The backstory:

Officials with Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into Colin began in February 2024, when a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent discovered that known child pornography had been downloaded in the Chino Valley area.

"The Chino Valley Police Department and HSI investigation led to the service of a search warrant at Mr. Colin’s residence. Officers found a large amount of child pornography," read a portion of the statement.

According to an earlier statement from YCAO on the case, Colin was found guilty on March 26.