Arizona man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal judge: DOJ

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Aug. 7 that a Phoenix man will spend years in prison for threatening a federal judge.

Per a statement, 52-year-old Clinton Mark Lewis was sentenced to 51 months in prison by a judge on Monday, Aug. 5. The sentencing came after Lewis pleaded guilty in May to a count of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat.

"On July 25, 2022, Lewis was in federal court for sentencing after a jury found him guilty of possessing child pornography. As the district judge was pronouncing his sentence, Lewis erupted in court, shouting profanities and racial slurs at the judge. During his tirade, Lewis threatened to kill the judge and the judge’s grandchildren. As a result, Lewis was removed from the courtroom," read a portion of the statement.

Lewis, officials say, was indicted on three charges in April 2023. They include:

Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat

Obstruction of justice

Contempt

The 51-month prison sentence, officials say, will run consecutive to the 151-month prison sentence Lewis is currently serving for child pornography possession.