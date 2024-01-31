Arizona man shoots dad during argument: Glendale PD

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his father, Glendale Police officials say.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near the area of 45th Avenue and Northern. Police say officers were initially sent to the area for a family fight call.

"They arrived and located one adult male with gunshot wounds, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," investigators wrote. "The dispute was between an adult son who shot his father during an argument."

The suspect, officers say, remained on scene, and was detained. Neither the son nor the father have been identified.

Where the shooting happened