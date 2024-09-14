Arizona Mills closes for shooting; 3 people killed in murder-suicide in Prescott Valley | Nightly Roundup

Arizona Mills shooting latest | Nightly Roundup
From the latest on a shooting at Arizona Mills in Tempe to a double-murder suicide that was discovered because of a house fire in Prescott Valley, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a shooting at Arizona Mills to a fiery and deadly crash on the Arizona-New Mexico border, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 14, 2024.
1. Arizona Mills reopened after shooting incident
Featured
Police in Tempe have closed off parts of Arizona Mills to investigate a shooting incident.
2. 3 people are dead after a murder-suicide in Prescott Valley
Featured
Three people are dead following a house fire near Navajo Drive and State Route 69 in Prescott Valley.
3. Viral trash fire had Phoenix residents wondering how it happened
Featured
A City of Phoenix garbage truck had to drop its whole load of in the middle of a neighborhood street after the back of the truck started burning.
4. Crash near Arizona-New Mexico border leaves 3 people dead
Featured
Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near the New Mexico stateline.
5. Two Rivers police confirm remains of Elijah Vue were found
Featured
The Two Rivers Police Department confirmed that human skeletal remains found last week were those of Elijah Vue.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5 PM Weather Forecast - 9/14/24
Nature continues to fight back as our latest projections expect the triple-digit temperature streak to end on Tuesday now.