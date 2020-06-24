Arizona MVD reports delays due to absences during pandemic

article

The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division says it is having difficulty keeping up with routine business during the coronavirus pandemic and the agency is asking its customers for patience.

The MVD’s parent agency, the state Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the division’s customer service operations are experiencing delays as MVD faces employee absences due to illness and quarantine requirements.

Specific impacts cited by the agency include diminished call center operations that mean it can take calls over 30 minutes to reach a representative. Also, the agency says some customers report that registration tabs take longer than expected to arrive in the mail.

ADOT Director John Haliekowski said in a statement that officials are “working hard to find new ways to safely and effectively serve the public.”

According to the statement, the updated status of a customer’s vehicle registration or re-registration is recorded as soon as payment is made and that law enforcement agencies have access to MVD’s updated database.

The agency also said drivers whose licenses expire between March and September of this year have had the expiration date extended by six months and don’t need to renew until the new date.

Advertisement

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.