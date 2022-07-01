Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
11
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:51 PM MST until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:16 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:53 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:51 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:18 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:46 PM MDT until FRI 5:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 2:46 PM MST until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:28 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona Photo of the Day - July 2022

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona Photo Galleries
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mother Nature looks absolutely amazing, especially in Arizona! Thanks Annemarie for sharing this photo with us all! article

