Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim

Arizona Photo of the Day - May 2022

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:28PM
FOX 10 Phoenix
We love our GORGEOUS colorful sunsets!!! Thanks to @viz_pic_annemarie_comes for the share!!

We hope your Sunday is as peaceful as this photo makes us feel. Thanks to @chuck.jentlie.photography for the amazing share!