Arizona prisons director talks inmate violence, staffing and transparency

The Brief Ryan Thornell, ADCRR Director, spoke with FOX 10 on May 20 about Arizona state prisons and the changes that are being made, and the ones that still need to be made. This interview comes after violent incidents at a facility in Tucson, and although he can't speak on specifics, he says the incidents don't provide the entire picture of ADCRR.



A nearly three-minute-long fight at an Arizona state prison was caught on camera, and we're hearing from the man who oversees all state prisons, director Ryan Thornell, about recent prison violence.

Related article

What they're saying:

He was unable to comment on the specifics of the case involving padlocks, or any other recent incidence of violence, but rather, he talked about potential solutions to staffing challenges and inmate violence.

"I'm never going to pretend that we're perfect," Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) Director Thornell said on May 21.

Video of a recent inmate-on-inmate fight involving what appears to be padlocks on straps sparked a renewed conversation about Arizona's state prison system.

It's a conversation Thornell says cannot be had by just looking at videos like this one.

"They do not give the whole picture of a prison environment. They don't give the whole picture of the complexities at hand, and they really don't serve the purpose of helping what we're doing," Thornell said.

What ADCRR is doing, Thornell says, is "reimagining corrections." It's an approach born from public and internal input.

Related article

Staffing & Pay:

One area Thornell acknowledges that needs improvement is staffing.

The department reports a correctional officer vacancy rate of nearly 18% last year, with a regrettable attrition rate of 72%.

"Staffing is our number one challenge. Some of it is the dynamics of corrections, right, obviously an uptick in violence drives some staff out. An uptick in drugs being trafficked in through the mail or other things or being exposed to those substances drives staff out, but pay is also a big factor," Thornell said.

The department has implemented high-risk pay and increased overtime, but Thornell says additional funding would likely take away from other areas.

That's where the state budget comes into play with ADCRR proposing a 15% salary increase for correctional officers.

"What it really boils down to is, where does it get prioritized in the overall budget negotiations? That's what we all sit on the edge of our seat waiting to find out," Thornell said.

The other side:

Arizona Rep. Quang Nguyen says he's ramping up investigations into prison violence and is requesting more documentation from Thornell.

"We want to make sure that whatever he's doing is based on policy and not on ideology, but I'm a little concerned about his way of handling things," Rep. Nguyen said.

The lawmaker says the recent padlock fight video showcases a lack of intervention and a risk of further safety issues.

"His job … he's got one job," he said. "Providing safety to staff and inmates."

'It's going to take more powers beyond me'

Thornell argues the necessary support for real change goes beyond just his position.

"If anything can come from some of this attention right now, it's to give people a better awareness. It's going to take more powers beyond me, it's going to take more resources beyond what I have to really solve this problem long-term," Tornell said.

He says the department is rolling out body-worn cameras in state prisons as a way to maintain transparency. He says current staffing is stable, meaning there are enough new recruits to replace the staff leaving the department.

Watch an extended interview with ADCRR Director Ryan Thornell: