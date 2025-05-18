Video of Arizona prison attack using padlocks has reform advocate calling for changes

The Brief We're hearing from a prison reform advocate who says a recently obtained video of an attack using padlocks shows a lack of safety for inmates as well as guards. Donna Hamm, Director of Middle Ground Prison Reform, says the video is disturbing and calls the attack "a concern for all of the staff and all of the inmates."



FOX 10 obtained new video of an Arizona prison fight where inmates used padlocks to hurt other inmates.

It happened inside the same prison where several inmates were murdered in April.

We're hearing from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR) and a prison advocate who says things must change.

We do want to warn you that the video of the attack is violent and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Advocates for prison reform say the video sounds the alarm on a lack of safety for both inmates and their guards.

"The inmates are running the asylum, and that's not what the taxpayers in Arizona are paying for," said Donna Hamm, Director of Middle Ground Prison Reform.

A padlock and chain. Those are the weapons of choice in a recent inmate-on-inmate assault caught on camera inside an Arizona state prison.

The video lasts nearly three minutes and shows the attack spilling out into the prison yard.

Hamm calls the assault disturbing and illegal.

"You're really dancing with the case law, which protects an inmate's right to be safe. Inmates are all there because they've committed felonies, but they aren't there with a death sentence," Hamm said.

Despite the brutal nature of the video, an ADCRR spokesperson says "no inmates received serious injuries," and those "involved were moved to higher custody housing."

Sources tell FOX 10 this happened inside the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.

Hamm says another concern for her when watching the video was the apparent lack of response by prison staff.

"No one came to his aid, no staff member attempted in any way to stop the assault and that includes when the assault spilled out into the open recreation area," Hamm said.

Hamm says safety concerns extend past those serving prison time.

"When you look at the video, and you see that inmate swinging a metal lock on what appears to be some sort of a strap or a belt, he could just as easily be swinging that at a staff member. This is and should be a concern for all of the staff and all of the inmates," she said.

This is not the first violent incident to take place at the prison complex this year.

Saul Alvarez, Thorne Harnage and Donald Lashley were killed by Ricky Wassenaar on April 4, ADCRR said.

ADCRR released a statement saying, in full:

ADCRR is aware of a recently-circulating video depicting violence between inmates at an ADCRR Prison Complex. Since this incident remains under an internal and criminal investigation, details that can be shared, including specifics about the weapon, are limited at this time. ADCRR became aware of the incident when it occurred, several days prior to the posting of the video. However, the Department provides the following statement:

Violence in any form within Arizona’s prisons is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. All inmates involved in acts of violence in this video or otherwise involved in the action surrounding it are being held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of Department policy and state law.

ADCRR assures inmate families and friends that the incident in this video was isolated and there is no ongoing threat in this housing unit. The inmates involved in the incident were moved to higher custody housing the day of the incident, and no inmates received serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The Department is continuing its efforts to curtail the recent spike in violence across the inmate population, working daily to ensure safety, security, and effective operations to keep inmates, staff, and visitors safe. As ADCRR continues the challenging work of corrections statewide, we are increasing our calls for better support for our staff, including funding for higher pay and better retention, recognizing the critical, high-risk work officers are tasked with.