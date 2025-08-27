Arizona rehab facility employee accused of drug-related offenses: Mesa PD

The Brief A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by Mesa Police and accused of child abuse and other drug-related offenses. The suspect has been identified as Ashley Lutton. "It was reported that Lutton offered to sell Adderall to a 17-year-old former patient who had recently been discharged," read a portion of Mesa Police's statement.



Mesa Police say a 39-year-old woman who worked at a rehab facility has been arrested for multiple alleged offenses.

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 27, Mesa Police officials identified the suspect as Ashley Lutton.

Officials say at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, they responded to an informational report that involved Lutton, who was working as an employee at a juvenile inpatient drug rehabilitation facility.

"It was reported that Lutton offered to sell Adderall to a 17-year-old former patient who had recently been discharged," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said the 17-year-old's mother contacted the facility, after she discovered text messages between her son and the suspect.

"The texts showed Lutton offering Adderall for sale, arranging a meeting location, and even requesting fentanyl and OxyContin from the boy," read a portion of their statement. "Shortly after the exchange of messages, Lutton arrived at the teenager’s home but fled the area when confronted."

Per the statement, Lutton was taken into custody on Aug. 24. A search warrant was also obtained in connection with the case.

"A search of Lutton’s apartment and vehicle led to the discovery of drugs packaged for sale and guns," officials wrote.

What we don't know:

Mesa Police officials did not identify the juvenile inpatient drug rehabilitation facility that Lutton was employed at.

What's next:

According to police, Lutton is accused of committing eight felony offenses, including drug sales to minors, dangerous drug sales, child abuse, and other drug-related offenses.

"Lutton is being held on a $10,000 dollar bond," read a portion of the statement.