Arizona reports 2,745 more COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths

Health officials in Arizona on Dec. 19 reported 2,745 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 1,336,806 cases and 23,519 known deaths.

On Saturday, Arizona health officials reported 3,467 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths.

Data from the state Department of Health Services’ dashboard showed that 68.3% of Arizonans old enough to get vaccinated have received at least one shot with 58.2% fully vaccinated.

That trails the national rates of 76.9% of age-eligible individuals with at least one dose and 65.1% who are fully vaccinated.

Banner Health, the state’s largest hospital network, reports that 88% of its COVID ICU patients still hadn’t been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Health System Alliance of Arizona and member hospitals issued a statewide message urging Arizonans to do everything they can to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily







