Dignity, Valleywise, Honor healthcare systems postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Dignity, Valleywise, Honor healthcare systems postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Dignity, Valleywise, Honor healthcare systems postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge

The steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, and COVID patients needing hospitalizations, continues to strain Phoenix-area hospitals. Several hospital networks are now making changes because bed usage is at capacity.

PHOENIX - The steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, and COVID patients needing hospitalizations, continues to strain Phoenix-area hospitals.

Several hospital networks are now making changes because bed usage is at capacity.

Dignity Health, Valleywise Health and Honor Health confirmed on Dec. 13 that they have been making day-to-day decisions to postpone non-urgent surgeries because there are just not enough beds at the hospitals currently.

Hospital officials say the state is currently at the same capacity crunch as it was a year ago.

"The demand is exceeding the capacity right now. We’re seeing our normal everyday health care needs and the additional COVID strain on top of that," explained Dr. Michael White with Valleywise Health.

At Valleywise, both COVID and non-COVID patients are waiting 23 hours or more for beds in the hospital and ICU to open up.

"This morning we continue to see COVID-19 positive patients," White said. "We were holding six patients in our emergency department because our usual beds in our COVID units were at capacity."

Several of the Valley’s largest hospital systems have been putting off certain elective surgeries for the past few weeks now.

"Orthopedic surgeries, total joint replacements, those types of surgeries have been deferred. Anything that can wait 4-6 weeks without having marked significant effect on the patient," White said.

Some good news, pediatric unit beds are not experiencing the same capacity crunch. However, doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital say they are seeing an uptick in the number of kids with the rare and potentially deadly COVID-19 symptom, MIS-C.

"The numbers of new MIS-C patients coming to the hospital has been steady. We’ve been on a steady number of new cases every week," said Dr. Wassim Ballan, a Phoenix Children’s Hospital infectious diseases specialist. "Majority of cases happen with the median age of eight. Anyone who’s around eight years of age is of high risk of developing this reaction."

At Valleywise, more than 95% of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated. At Phoenix Children’s Hospital, 100% of the kids admitted with COVID-19 symptoms are not vaccinated.

Shrinking capacity forcing some Arizona hospitals to reevaluate surgical schedules

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 96% of intensive care unit beds are full, leaving about 70 beds open statewide. Dignity Health says they are working to improve capacity and are evaluating surgeries daily. Elective surgeries were paused statewide earlier this year by an executive order, but that order was ended.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: