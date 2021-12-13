Dignity, Valleywise, Honor healthcare systems postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge

The steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, and COVID patients needing hospitalizations, continues to strain Phoenix-area hospitals.

Several hospital networks are now making changes because bed usage is at capacity.

Dignity Health, Valleywise Health and Honor Health confirmed on Dec. 13 that they have been making day-to-day decisions to postpone non-urgent surgeries because there are just not enough beds at the hospitals currently.

Hospital officials say the state is currently at the same capacity crunch as it was a year ago.

"The demand is exceeding the capacity right now. We’re seeing our normal everyday health care needs and the additional COVID strain on top of that," explained Dr. Michael White with Valleywise Health.

At Valleywise, both COVID and non-COVID patients are waiting 23 hours or more for beds in the hospital and ICU to open up.

"This morning we continue to see COVID-19 positive patients," White said. "We were holding six patients in our emergency department because our usual beds in our COVID units were at capacity."

Several of the Valley’s largest hospital systems have been putting off certain elective surgeries for the past few weeks now.

"Orthopedic surgeries, total joint replacements, those types of surgeries have been deferred. Anything that can wait 4-6 weeks without having marked significant effect on the patient," White said.

Some good news, pediatric unit beds are not experiencing the same capacity crunch. However, doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital say they are seeing an uptick in the number of kids with the rare and potentially deadly COVID-19 symptom, MIS-C.

"The numbers of new MIS-C patients coming to the hospital has been steady. We’ve been on a steady number of new cases every week," said Dr. Wassim Ballan, a Phoenix Children’s Hospital infectious diseases specialist. "Majority of cases happen with the median age of eight. Anyone who’s around eight years of age is of high risk of developing this reaction."

At Valleywise, more than 95% of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated. At Phoenix Children’s Hospital, 100% of the kids admitted with COVID-19 symptoms are not vaccinated.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: