Arizona reports 5,918 additional COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths

Arizona on Jan. 27 reported nearly 200 additional COVID-19 deaths and over 5,900 additional confirmed infections as the state remained a national hot spot even while its rate of new cases continues to drop.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,918 additional known cases and 195 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 738,561 cases and 12,643 deaths.

The outbreak has seen Arizona become a hot spot during both the surge last summer and the current one, but the number of newly reported cases has dropped recently.

Still, Arizona had the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rating among U.S. states over the past week when one person in every 153 residents was reported to be newly infected. The diagnosis rate is a state’s population divided by the number of new cases over the past week.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, declining from 9,803.7 per day on Jan. 12 to 6,706.29 on Tuesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 166.4 to 168.9 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID-Tracking Project.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, 4,250 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Tuesday, above the 4,221 on Monday and below the pandemic record of 5,028 on Jan. 1.

Over 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Arizona residents as of Wednesday, the state department of health services said.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

