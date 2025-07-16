Arizona restaurants raided by ICE for alleged money laundering, human smuggling

The Brief Homeland Security agents served warrants on July 15 at Colt Grill locations in Cottonwood, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Sedona in connection with a money laundering, labor exploitation and human smuggling investigation. Authorities say more than 20 arrests were made.



What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security, served search warrants at around 11 a.m. on July 15 at multiple Colt Grill locations in the county, including in Cottonwood, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Sedona.

A search warrant was also served at a location in Foley, Alabama.

Four people who allegedly participated in money laundering were arrested. The sheriff's office says over 20 immigration-related arrests were also made.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ More than 20 arrests were made on Tuesday at multiple Arizona restaurants in connection with a money laundering, labor exploitation and human smuggling investigation. (YCSO)

What we don't know:

None of the suspects were identified. The sheriff's office didn't release any further details on the investigation.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says the number of immigration arrests hasn't been finalized pending ongoing interviews.