Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction to announce new school safety plan

Published 
Updated 8:11AM
PHOENIX - Arizona Superindentent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is set to announce a plan to place more safety officers in schools.

The new program will reportedly ensure 138 law enforcement officers will be place in schools throughout the state, and that the positions will be funded despite an officer shortage.

Horne has made it a priority to get more armed uniformed officers in schools during the entire school day.

