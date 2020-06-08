Arizona secretary of state calls for removal of Confederate monument at state Capitol

The Arizona secretary of state is calling for the department of administration to remove the Confederate monument inside Wesley Bolin Plaza.

Kate Hobbs wants to move the monument to the capitol museum for long-term storage.

Hobbs tweeted on Monday, saying "removing this monument isn't a choice to erase our history, it's a choice to embrace our future."

Hobbs also praised leaders, like Rep. Reginald Boldin, who are leading the issue.