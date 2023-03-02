Arizona Senate approves bill shielding lawmakers' addresses

The Arizona State Senate has unanimously approved a measure to block their addresses and personal information from the public.

Supporters say politicians have become the target of protests and threats at their own homes.

Senate Bill 1061 was introduced by Senator TJ Shope of Coolidge. It adds members of Congress, the state legislature, and other state officials to a confidentiality program.

The program already shields the addresses of judges, police officers and prosecutors from the public.

The bill now heads to the House for approval.

Arizona state capitol







