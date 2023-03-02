Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
5
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:21 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:59 AM MST until THU 11:45 AM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona Senate approves bill shielding lawmakers' addresses

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Senate approves bill shielding lawmakers' addresses

The Arizona State Senate has unanimously approved a measure to block their addresses and personal information from the public.

PHOENIX - The Arizona State Senate has unanimously approved a measure to block their addresses and personal information from the public.

Supporters say politicians have become the target of protests and threats at their own homes.

Senate Bill 1061 was introduced by Senator TJ Shope of Coolidge. It adds members of Congress, the state legislature, and other state officials to a confidentiality program. 

The program already shields the addresses of judges, police officers and prosecutors from the public.

The bill now heads to the House for approval.

More Arizona politics

Arizona state capitol




 