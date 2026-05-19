Arizona summer electricity bills to rise: Tips and financial aid options

The Brief The Arizona Corporation Commission is urging residents to prepare for rising summer electricity bills as extreme heat drives up energy usage starting in June. A disconnection moratorium approved by the commission will protect vulnerable utility customers from losing power for nonpayment between June 1 and Oct. 15. State regulators advise customers facing financial hardships to contact their electric utility providers immediately to explore budget billing plans, assistance programs and payment arrangements.



Rising summer utility bills are expected to put a major strain on Arizona household budgets as extreme heat approaches.

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is offering tips to help keep your home cool and to prepare in case financial help is needed.

What they're saying:

"Higher summer energy usage driven by extreme heat typically results in significant month-to-month increases in electricity bills beginning in June and lasting for several months. During this time, households could experience affordability challenges. The ACC is encouraging vulnerable customers who may experience hardships paying their summer utility bills to contact their electric utility now to discuss eligibility for assistance and payment options," said ACC Spokesperson Nicole Garcia. "Utilities can assist customers explore and identify assistance programs that may help manage summer energy costs before a monthly bill becomes unmanageable."

ACC Chairman Nick Myers said while his job is to keep utility rates reasonable, customers also need to monitor their energy usage to help lower their bills.

Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson said the ACC approved a disconnection moratorium, from June 1 to Oct. 15, to make sure customers don't lose power during the hottest months for non-payment.

What you can do:

"Contacting your electric utility is often the fastest way to get connected with available resources, including budget billing plans, customer assistance programs, and payment arrangements. Utility representatives can also help direct customers to additional state and local resources," the ACC said.

The commission offered the following tips to reduce energy use while keeping cool:

Keep window curtains and blinds closed

Use fans for personal cooling

Limit use of high-energy appliances during on-peak hours

Regularly change HVAC filters

If possible, invest in smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances

You can check with your utility provider for any financial relief programs, too.

Ajo Improvement Company: 520-387-2001

Arizona Public Service (APS): 602-371-7171

City of Mesa: 480-644-4444

City of Williams: 928-635-4451

Columbus Electric Co-op: 575-546-8838

Dixie Escalante Rural Electric Association: 866-673-3297

Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative: 928 359-2503

Electrical District 3: 520-424-9021

Garkane Power Association: 800-747-5403

Graham County Electric Cooperative: 928-485-2451

Mohave Electric Cooperative: 928-763-1100

Morenci Water & Electric Company: 928-865-2229

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority: 800-528-5011

Navopache Electric Co-op: 928-368-5118

Salt River Project (SRP): 602-236-8888

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op: 800-422-3275

Trico Electric Cooperative: 520-744-2944

Tucson Electric Power (TEP): 520-623-7711

UNS Electric, Inc. (UNS): 877-837-4698

Dig deeper:

What is the ACC exactly?

"The Arizona Corporation Commission has jurisdiction over the quality of service and rates charged by public service utilities. By state law, public service utilities are regulated monopolies given the opportunity to earn a fair and reasonable return on their investments. What is fair and reasonable in any particular case has been and always will be open to debate in rate hearings before the Commission. Generally, the Commission tries to balance the customers' interest in affordable and reliable utility service with the utility's interest in earning a fair profit," the commission's website states.