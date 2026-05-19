Arizona summer electricity bills to rise: Tips and financial aid options
PHOENIX - Rising summer utility bills are expected to put a major strain on Arizona household budgets as extreme heat approaches.
The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is offering tips to help keep your home cool and to prepare in case financial help is needed.
What they're saying:
"Higher summer energy usage driven by extreme heat typically results in significant month-to-month increases in electricity bills beginning in June and lasting for several months. During this time, households could experience affordability challenges. The ACC is encouraging vulnerable customers who may experience hardships paying their summer utility bills to contact their electric utility now to discuss eligibility for assistance and payment options," said ACC Spokesperson Nicole Garcia. "Utilities can assist customers explore and identify assistance programs that may help manage summer energy costs before a monthly bill becomes unmanageable."
ACC Chairman Nick Myers said while his job is to keep utility rates reasonable, customers also need to monitor their energy usage to help lower their bills.
Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson said the ACC approved a disconnection moratorium, from June 1 to Oct. 15, to make sure customers don't lose power during the hottest months for non-payment.
What you can do:
"Contacting your electric utility is often the fastest way to get connected with available resources, including budget billing plans, customer assistance programs, and payment arrangements. Utility representatives can also help direct customers to additional state and local resources," the ACC said.
The commission offered the following tips to reduce energy use while keeping cool:
- Keep window curtains and blinds closed
- Use fans for personal cooling
- Limit use of high-energy appliances during on-peak hours
- Regularly change HVAC filters
- If possible, invest in smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances
You can check with your utility provider for any financial relief programs, too.
- Ajo Improvement Company: 520-387-2001
- Arizona Public Service (APS): 602-371-7171
- City of Mesa: 480-644-4444
- City of Williams: 928-635-4451
- Columbus Electric Co-op: 575-546-8838
- Dixie Escalante Rural Electric Association: 866-673-3297
- Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative: 928 359-2503
- Electrical District 3: 520-424-9021
- Garkane Power Association: 800-747-5403
- Graham County Electric Cooperative: 928-485-2451
- Mohave Electric Cooperative: 928-763-1100
- Morenci Water & Electric Company: 928-865-2229
- Navajo Tribal Utility Authority: 800-528-5011
- Navopache Electric Co-op: 928-368-5118
- Salt River Project (SRP): 602-236-8888
- Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op: 800-422-3275
- Trico Electric Cooperative: 520-744-2944
- Tucson Electric Power (TEP): 520-623-7711
- UNS Electric, Inc. (UNS): 877-837-4698
Dig deeper:
What is the ACC exactly?
"The Arizona Corporation Commission has jurisdiction over the quality of service and rates charged by public service utilities. By state law, public service utilities are regulated monopolies given the opportunity to earn a fair and reasonable return on their investments. What is fair and reasonable in any particular case has been and always will be open to debate in rate hearings before the Commission. Generally, the Commission tries to balance the customers' interest in affordable and reliable utility service with the utility's interest in earning a fair profit," the commission's website states.